GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Judy Blue Eyes and Misty please

December 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

Judy Blue Eyes and Misty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Divine Thoughts (rb) 39. Moved freely. Galloping Ahead (rb) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. 2/y/o Raise The Stakes (P. Vinod), Malakhi (rb) 40. Former was two lengths better.

800m: 2/y/o Beyond Stars (S. Sunil), Zarak (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. 2/y/os Esconido (S. Sunil), Zarkan (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Mojito (Parmar) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Aafreen (R. Ajinkya), Break Point (Ranjane) 55, 600/42. They were easy. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fairuza (T.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Jagger (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Rue St Honore’ (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Inishmore (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Rush (S.G. Prasad) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Judy Blue Eyes (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Moved impressively. Multiverse (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha), Geographique (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They finished level freely. Come Back Please (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good.

1200m: Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha), Pride’s Prince (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up two lengths and finished level. Chat (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed.

1400m: Exuma (Parmar) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged. Gangster (rb) 1-39 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Big Red (C.S. Jodha) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Fully stretched.

1800m: Capucine (N. Bhosale), Buggati (Chouhan) 2-11, 600/43. Both were easy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.