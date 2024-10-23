GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSK1 Golconda St. Leger to be run on Oct. 28

Published - October 23, 2024 06:21 pm IST

Vinayak M. Zodge

The Hyderabad Race Club is gearing up to host the JSK1 Golconda St. Leger (Gr. 2), the last classic race of the Hyderabad Monsoon Season, on October 28 at Malakpet. The event, which has a guaranteed prize money of ₹3 million, will have JSK1, an offshore gaming and entertainment enterprise, as the title sponsor.

In addition to the the marquee event, the HRC has organised a racing extravaganza on October 28 and 29.

JSK1 will also sponsor the Kuntala Water Falls Trophy (Oct. 28), New Market Trophy (Oct. 29), and Gaming Trophy (Oct. 29). 

JSK1 will also host lucky dip for all entrants on both days and participants can enter by submitting their name and contact details at the JSK1 kiosk at the Hyderabad racecourse. The top three prizes are a fridge, washing machine, and a microwave.

