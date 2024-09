J. S. Bedi was unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Delhi Race Club at its 84th Annual General Meeting recently.

The other members of the Managing Committee who were also elected unanimously are: Messrs O.P. Katyal, Sultan Singh, Rajesh Sahgal, Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, H.S. Bedi, Navin Sawhney, Vinay Goculdas, Col. H.S. Sodhi, VSM (retd.), Arun Seth, S.K. Grover, M.S. Narula, Risal Singh Khara, IAS (retd.), and Arun Mittal.