J.S. Bedi re-elected Delhi Race Club chairman

NEW DELHI: J
September 10, 2022 20:54 IST

J.S. Bedi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

.S. Bedi was unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Delhi Race Club at its 82nd Annual General Meeting on recently.

Managing committee for 2022-2023: Messrs J.S. Bedi, O.P. Katyal, Sultan Singh, Rajesh Sahgal, Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, B.M. Mehra, Naveen Sawhney, Vinay Goculdas, Gautam Shaidhar Kotwal, Col. H.S. Sodhi,VSM (Retd.), Arun Seth, H.S. Bedi, S.K. Grover, M.S. Narula. The government nominee is Santosh Kumar Rai, IAS, Dy. Commissioner, New Delhi District.

