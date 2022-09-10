J.S. Bedi re-elected Delhi Race Club chairman

J.S. Bedi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

.S. Bedi was unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Delhi Race Club at its 82nd Annual General Meeting on recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing committee for 2022-2023: Messrs J.S. Bedi, O.P. Katyal, Sultan Singh, Rajesh Sahgal, Dhiraj Dhar Gupta, B.M. Mehra, Naveen Sawhney, Vinay Goculdas, Gautam Shaidhar Kotwal, Col. H.S. Sodhi,VSM (Retd.), Arun Seth, H.S. Bedi, S.K. Grover, M.S. Narula. The government nominee is Santosh Kumar Rai, IAS, Dy. Commissioner, New Delhi District.