Joplin, Mirabilis, Golden Guest and Mount Moriah impress

Joplin, Mirabilis, Golden Guest and Mount Moriah impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Auroden (rb) 37. Moved well.

800m: Skysurfer (Kaviraj) 49.5, 600/37. Urged. Pezula (Shelar), Divine Timing (A. Imran Khan) 52, 600/37.5. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Jack Flash (Nazil) 49.5, 600/37. Moved well. Barack (Zervan), Nekhbet (Mosin) 52, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Joplin (rb) 47, 600/35. Excelled. Macgyver (rb) 52, 600/37.5. Pushed. See The Sunrise (Shelar) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. Questionable (Mahesh) 51, 600/38. Good. Madeleine (Parmar), Akina Speed Star (Pradeep) 53.5, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Highland Lass (Rupesh) 49, 600/37. Moved well. Tobasco (rb), Highland Wind (Akshay) 55.5, 600/41. Pair level. Furiosa (S.J.Sunil) 50, 600/37. Slightly urged. Sunset (Trevor), Le Mans (Pradeep) 51, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead. Anatevka (Kharadi) 49.5, 600/37.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Whispering Queen (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40. Urged. Sasakwa (Trevor), Elusive Star (Kharadi) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mirabilis (Parmar) 1-3, 800/49.5, 600/37. In good shape. Despacito (S. Amit), Westeros (Nazil) 1-3, 800/50.5, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. King Solomon (Kharadi), Jameson (rb) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved level freely.

1200m: Mzilikazi (Parmar), Notoriety (Pradeep) 1-22.5, 1000/1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Alexei (Trevor), Egalite (Kharadi) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Cliffs Of Capri (Trevor), Belgravia (Kharadi) 1-22.5, 1000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/38. Former superior. Valegro (Parmar) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36.5. Should make amends. Mount Moriah (Pradeep), Strong Storm (J. Chinoy) 1-18.5, 1000/1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former who is in good shape easily finished two lengths ahead. Note former. Ex’s And Oh’s (Dashrath), Mishka’s Pride (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior. Golden Guest (Trevor), Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-16.5, 1000/1-2.5, 800/49, 600/36. Former who maintains winning form easily finished well clear.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: En Sabah Nur (Kaviraj) 1-6, 600/39. Responded well. Starringo (Nazil), Splash (Pradeep) 1-3.5, 800/49, 600/37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Copper Queen (Kharadi), Armaity (Parmar) and Righteous (Mosin) 1-10.5, 800/54.5, 600/42.5. They jumped out well.

Mock race — August 16:

Race track: 1200m: Storm Breaker (Yash), Aurora Australis (Merchant), Flammeus (Nazil), Mozart (Parmar), American Odyssey (J. Chinoy), Midnight Moon (Vinod), Astounding Bay (Kamble) and Madagascar (Zervan) 1-11, 600/35. Won by: Nk, Dist, 4. Storm Breaker and Aurora Australis moved neck and neck freely. Astounding Bay turned around and finished far behind. Madagascar planted in starting stalls.