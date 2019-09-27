Joplin, Brilliant Gold and Bait And Switch show out

Joplin, Brilliant Gold and Bait And Switch showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Sept. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Monk (S.J. Sunil) 41. Easy. Hanlon’s Razor (Rathod) 40. Easy.

800m: King Khalil (Kamble) 48, 600/37. Pleased. Headway (C.S. Jodha), Kilkarry Bridge (V. Jodha) 49.5, 600/37. They moved neck and neck freely. Black Cherry (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Moved freely. Makati (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Joplin (rb) 50, 600/35. Excelled. Soldier Of Fortune (rb) 54.5, 600/41. Easy. Tenerife (V. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved well.

1000m: Brilliant Gold (C.S. Jodha), Bait And Switch (V. Jodha) 1-3, 800/48.5, 600/37. They were well in hand and finished level. Thea’s Pet (Aniket), Sixth Emperor (Kaviraj) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Turning Point (C.S. Jodha), Intense Stylist (V. Jodha) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Pair moved level freely. Revelator (C.S. Jodha), Adeline (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former finished four lengths in front.

1200m: Trouvaille (C.S. Jodha), Gold Medalist (V. Jodha) 1-18.5, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former moved well and they finished level.

1400m: Prince Valiant (Kharadi) 1-37, 1200/1-21.5, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Good.