Joon, Excellent Lass, Shamrock and Amreli impress

Joon, Excellent Lass, Shamrock and Amreli impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Sept. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Quevega (Rajesh K), Sacred Creator (rb) 40. They finished together. Domina (rb) 39. Strode out well.

1000m: Shamrock (Suraj) 1-7, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Excellent Lass (Suraj) 42. Moved attractively. Amreli (Arvind) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Champions Way (Adarsh) 1-15, 600/44. In fine trim. Priceless Gold (Suraj), Imperial Star (Adarsh) 1-16.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Stentorian (Suraj), Ashwa Vedha (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Adjustment (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up.

1400m: Force Of Nature (rg) 1-48, (1,400-600) 57. Easy. Joon (Koshi K) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved impressively.

Outer sand — Sept. 15:

1200m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.