Johnny Bravo claims Guindy Grand Prix

CHENNAI:

08 March 2020 19:10 IST

Neil Darashah’s ward Johnny Bravo (P. Trevor up) won the Guindy Grand Prix, the chief event of the races held here on Sunday (March 8). The winner is the property of M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Eugene Aloysious Mayne.

1. BOURBON PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): EPISTOIARY (Anthony Raj) 1, Autumn Shower (Jagadeesh) 2, Carnoustie (K. Mukesh Kumar) and Fakhrunisa (I. Chisty) dead-heat 3. Not run: Europa Star. 3-1/4, shd and dead-heat. 1m, 14.03s. ₹43 (w), 7, 8, 6 (Carnoustie) and 5 (Fakhrunisa), SHP: 174, FP: 549, Q: 201, Tla: 5,858. Favourite: Emile. Owner: M/s. Country’s Stud Farm LLP. Trainer: P. Krishna.

2. BOURBON KING PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): PROTEA (Brisson) 1, Majestic Wind (Gaddam) 2, Icy River (Jagadeesh) 3 and Moment Of Life (Anthony Raj) 4. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 14.27s. ₹36 (w), 11, 26 and 17 (p), SHP: 170, FP: 1,159, Q: 356, Tla: 3,041. Favourite: One Lucky Girl. Owner: Mr. Angad Singh. Trainer: P. Krishna.

3. ECLIPSE PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: AGNES (B. Nikhil) 1, Sifan (Anthony Raj) 2, Big Treasure (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Regal Tribute (Chetan Gowda) 4. Shd, 2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 57.50s. ₹34 (w), 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 197, Q: 89, Tla: 390. Favourite: Big Treasure. Owners: Dr. T. Devanathan Yadav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss Karishma Yadav & Miss Harini Yadav. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. TUDOR JET PLATE (1,000m), rated 40 to 65: MAGNIFICENT STAR (A.M. Alam) 1, Kings Show (Trevor) 2, Lady Ascot (Chetan Gowda) 3 and Song Of Glory (I. Chisty) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 1. 58.83s. ₹33 (w), 10, 15 and 45 (P), SHP: 32, FP: 91, Q: 35, Tla: 1,722. Favourite: Kings Show. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. GUINDY GRAND PRIX (1,600m), 3-y-o only (Terms): JOHNNY BRAVO (Trevor) 1, Beethovan (I. Chisty) 2, Star Templar (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Sanctuary Cove (Zervan) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 8-1/4. 1m, 41.22s. ₹8 (w), 7 and 8 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 18, Q: 18, Tla: 72. Favourite: Johnny Bravo. Owners: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Anneka Darashah & Eugene Aloysious Mayne. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

6. M. CT. M. CHIDAMBARAM CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 80 and above: KING T’CHALA (Azfar Syeed) 1, Oscars Thunder (Trevor) 2, Kingoftheworld (Anthony Raj) 3 and Chief Of Command (Chetan Gowda) 4. Not run: Golden Fortune. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 10.44s. ₹11 (w), 9, 8 and 204 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 116, Q: 35, Tla: 1,066. Favourite: King T’Chala. Owner: Mr. V. Sathish Kumar. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

7. T. NAGAR PLATE (1,400m), rated 0 to 25: ACTIVE (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Mudita (B. Nikhil) 2, Druid’s Wonder (Md. Asif Khan) 3 and Be My Star (Azfar Syeed) 4. Not run: Sabihaa. 4, 1-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 29.01s. ₹15 (w), 13, 12 and 9 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 59, Q: 28, Tla: 177. Favourite: Mudita. Owners: Mr. S. Krishnan & Mrs. K. Vaidehi. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

Jkt: ₹24,366 (three tkts.), Runner-up: 6,266 (five tkts.), Mini Jkt: 938 (30 tkts.), Tr (i): 7,558 (four tkts.) (ii): 167 (245 tkts.).