John Wick lives up to the billing in the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas 2024

James Mckeown-trained John Wick (S.J. Moulin up) won the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club Mysore 2000 Guineas 2024, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 4). The winner is owned by M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. Kersi H Vachha & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar.

John Wick, who jumped out smartly and settled down to second place till 1,400m, took over from the leader Don Carlos near 1,200m to win by a comfortable margin from a fast finishing Bourbonaire.

The results: 1. COORG PLATE (Div. II): ICE STORM (M. Rajesh K) 1, Epsom Downs (Dhanu S) 2, Amazing Luck (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Gentleman’s Word (S. Imran) 4. 1-1/4, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m, 13.54s. ₹67 (w), 15, 13 and 27 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 71, FP: 163, Q: 98, Trinella: 773, Exacta: 50,912 (carried over). Favourite: Master Victory. Owner: Mr. Babu Krishna Kishore. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

2. COORG PLATE (Div. I): BRILLIANT LIGHT (Kiran Rai) 1, Only A Star (Dhanu S) 2, Pette’s Choice (M. Prabhakaran) 3 and D Romance (M. Rajesh K) 4. Not run: Astrologer. 7-3/4, Shd and 1. 1m, 13.03s. ₹17 (w), 11, 22 and 16 (p), SHP; 62, THP: 50, FP: 460, Q: 290, Trinella: 1,978, Exacta: 18,587. Favourite: Brilliant Light. Owner: Mr. B.K. Reethan. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

3. JUSTICE P. MEDAPA MEMORIAL CUP: SHERPA (A. Baandal) 1, Sapient (Salman Khan) 2, Absolute Katrina (R. Pradeep) 3 and Noble Pursuit (Md. Imran Ashraf) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 3-1/2. 1m, 27.81s. ₹34 (w), 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 28, FP: 191, Q: 169, Trinella: 618, Exacta: 3,345. Favourite: N R I Victory. Owner: Mr. Deepak Kumar. Trainer: J.S. Pillay.

4. MAJ. SARDAR L. MAHADEVAIAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: IL VOLO (Shreyas S) 1, Art Gallery (Akshay K) 2, High Speed Dive (R. Ravi) 3 and Dabeet (A. Baandal) 4. 3-1/2, 5-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 11.54s. ₹47 (w), 12, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 44, FP: 111, Q: 34, Trinella: 291, Exacta: 1,465. Favourite: Art Gallery. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Ms. Anita J Captain. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

5. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR GOLF CLUB MYSORE 2000 GUINEAS 2024: JOHN WICK (Win Legend-Maun Vrat) S.J. Moulin 1, Bourbonaire (Top Class-Confiance) Yash 2, Mandarino (Moonlight Magic-Mandara) Antony 3 and The Leader (Ampere-Je Suis) Suraj 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 37.59s. ₹18 (w), 12, 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 46, FP: 150, Q: 126, Trinella: 739, Exacta: 1,731. Favourite: John Wick. Owners: M/s. Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd, Mr. Kersi H Vachha & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar. Trainer: James Mckeown.

6. NAINITAL PLATE: THE SIZABLE (A. Ramu) 1, Thalaivaa (Md. Sameer) 2, Wind Whistler (M. Rajesh K) 3 and Aurele (Antony) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1. 1m, 39.28s. ₹50 (w), 17, 24 and 26 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 56, FP: 783, Q: 490, Trinella: 4,633, Exacta: 38,291 (carried over). Favourite: Aurele. Owners: Mr. B.S. Hitesh & Mr. Girish Byrappa. Trainer: S. Santosh Rao.

7. DUPONT PLATE: RED HILLS (Md. Sameer) 1, Dalhousie (Dhanu S) 2, D Fighter (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Mastery (Shyam K) 4. 2-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m, 13.51s. ₹24 (w), 11, 15 and 25 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 40, FP: 47, Q: 24, Trinella: 185, Exacta: 1,531, Favourite: Dalhousie. Owners: Mr. K. Rakesh Raje Urs & Mr. Rakesh Vijayakumar. Trainer: S. Ashwin Rao.

Jackpot: ₹6,042 (two tkts.); Runner-up: 1,726 (three tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 3,958 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 550 (carried over); (ii): 1,173 (three tkts.).

