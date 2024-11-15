ADVERTISEMENT

John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excel

Published - November 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 15)

Inner sand:

1000m: Woman At War (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Inspire (Antony) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Devate (Sandesh), Stellar Gold (Rayan) 1-16, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Konkaraah (Sandesh), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Super Marvella (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Antony), Khazana (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. El Rey (P. Trevor), Vorfreude (Sandesh) 1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Posthaste (rb), Windcleaver (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Czar (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. August (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Amazing Stride (Sandesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Striking Viking (Rayan), Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: John Wick (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Easy. Splendido (C. Umesh) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. In fine shape. Irish Rockstar (C. Umesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick.

