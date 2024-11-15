John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excel

John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 15)

Inner sand:

1000m: Woman At War (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Inspire (Antony) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Devate (Sandesh), Stellar Gold (Rayan) 1-16, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Konkaraah (Sandesh), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Super Marvella (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Antony), Khazana (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. El Rey (P. Trevor), Vorfreude (Sandesh) 1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Posthaste (rb), Windcleaver (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Czar (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. August (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Amazing Stride (Sandesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Striking Viking (Rayan), Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: John Wick (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Easy. Splendido (C. Umesh) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. In fine shape. Irish Rockstar (C. Umesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick.