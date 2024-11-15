 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excel

Published - November 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

John Wick, Eastern Gold, Amazing Stride, Czar and Irish Rockstar excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Nov 15)

Inner sand:

1000m: Woman At War (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Inspire (Antony) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Devate (Sandesh), Stellar Gold (Rayan) 1-16, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Konkaraah (Sandesh), Ceremonial (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Super Marvella (rb) 1-16, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Perfect Attitude (Antony), Khazana (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. El Rey (P. Trevor), Vorfreude (Sandesh) 1-15, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Posthaste (rb), Windcleaver (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Czar (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. August (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Amazing Stride (Sandesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. A fine display. Eastern Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Striking Viking (Rayan), Brave Majesty (Koshi K) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: John Wick (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46.5. Easy. Splendido (C. Umesh) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. In fine shape. Irish Rockstar (C. Umesh) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick.

Published - November 15, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.