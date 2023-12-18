GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Wick, Bertha, Supreme Grandeur and Timeless Romance please

December 18, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI:

John Wick, Bertha, Supreme Grandeur and Timeless Romance pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 18).

Outer sand:

800m: A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Vali) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat - Cape Kidnappers) (rb) 55, 600/41.5. They moved well. Fun Storm (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Flying Show) (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Aksinya) (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former impressed. Sensations (rb), Reet Petite (P. Vikram) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44.5. They worked well. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Occitan) (P. Vikram) 1-11.5, 800/55.5, 600/43. Stretched out well.

1200m: John Wick (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-8.5, 800/54.5, 600/43. Former showed out.

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Sunshine (rb) 41.5, Shaped well. Priceless Ruler (rb) 43. Easy. Ashwa Dev (rb) 39.5. Moved well. Grand Royal (A.S. Peter) (1200-600) 45.

800m: Glorious Grace (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Easy. Sonic Dash (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/40.5. In fine condition. A 2-y-o (Quasar - Tonteria) (K.V. Baskar), Wisaka (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. They moved freely. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 53, 600/41. Speedy. Sea Waters (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Unextended. Crown Angel (C. Brison) 1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Samurai Blue (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1000m: Torbert (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Eased up. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 1-11, 800/55, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Vision Quest (A.S. Peter) 1-12, 800/58.5, 600/46. Eased up. Sinatra (A.M. Tograllu) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. In good shape. Lady Zeen (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Suryakrishi (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Pacific (K.V. Baskar) 1-9, 800/56.5, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Supreme Grandeur (Faris Ansari) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved attractively. Mon General (rb), City Of Turmeric (K.V. Baskar) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44.5. They moved together. Tifosi (Farhan Alam) 1-33, (1200-600) 45.5. Abnegator (rb) 1-33, (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Single Malt (K.V. Baskar) 1-33, (1200-600) 45. Moved freely.

