John Wick, African Gold, Eastern Gold and Vyasa catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 18).

Outer sand:

1000m: Asagiri (Suraj) 1-13.5, 60043. Pleased. African Gold (Akshay) 1-11, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1200m: All Attraction (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Eastern Gold (Akshay) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: Vyasa (Antony) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-57, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. An excellent display.