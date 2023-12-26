Jockey Suraj Narredu climbs yet another peak in his illustrious career

December 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Champion jockey Suraj Narredu reached yet another pinnacle in his illustrious riding career by securing his 100th Classic race victory. This remarkable feat took place as he guided Long Lease, trained by his brother Rajesh, to victory in the prestigious Calcutta Oaks at Kolkata on Tuesday, December 26.

The 38-year-old seasoned saddle artist earned his licence as a professional jockey in July 2002 at the Bangalore Turf Club. He previously achieved a significant milestone in 2019 when he notched up his 2000th career win. His journey began with a Classic victory astride Coral Gables at the Hyderabad 2000 Guineas.

Recently, this trainer-jockey duo won the Indian 2000 Guineas through Synthesis on Sunday (Dec. 24) at Mumbai.

Suraj expressed gratitude on Tuesday, stating, “I must say that I am truly blessed to have a great family supporting me. I consider myself fortunate to have ridden such exceptional horses for owners and trainers, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to them all.”

Suraj’s father, Satish, a former jockey turned trainer, shared his sentiments with The Hindu, emphasizing the role of dedication, determination, and devotion in Suraj’s success. “God has been kind, and Suraj’s commitment has paid off. The entire family takes pride in his landmark achievement,” he remarked.

Uncle Malesh, also a jockey-turned-trainer, attributed Suraj’s success to his unwavering work ethic and professionalism. “It’s a result of Suraj’s hard work and dedication. He is a true professional, and with maturity, he keeps improving. His recent experience riding in Australia has added to his confidence and prowess in handling his mounts,” he commented.