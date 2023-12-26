GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jockey Suraj Narredu climbs yet another peak in his illustrious career

December 26, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Vinayak M. Zodge
Jockey Suraj Narredu who rode Champions Way past the finish line in the Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade II), a classic race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Jockey Suraj Narredu who rode Champions Way past the finish line in the Golconda 2000 Guineas (Grade II), a classic race in Hyderabad on Sunday, December 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Champion jockey Suraj Narredu reached yet another pinnacle in his illustrious riding career by securing his 100th Classic race victory. This remarkable feat took place as he guided Long Lease, trained by his brother Rajesh, to victory in the prestigious Calcutta Oaks at Kolkata on Tuesday, December 26.

The 38-year-old seasoned saddle artist earned his licence as a professional jockey in July 2002 at the Bangalore Turf Club. He previously achieved a significant milestone in 2019 when he notched up his 2000th career win. His journey began with a Classic victory astride Coral Gables at the Hyderabad 2000 Guineas.

Recently, this trainer-jockey duo won the Indian 2000 Guineas through Synthesis on Sunday (Dec. 24) at Mumbai.

Suraj expressed gratitude on Tuesday, stating, “I must say that I am truly blessed to have a great family supporting me. I consider myself fortunate to have ridden such exceptional horses for owners and trainers, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to them all.”

Suraj’s father, Satish, a former jockey turned trainer, shared his sentiments with The Hindu, emphasizing the role of dedication, determination, and devotion in Suraj’s success. “God has been kind, and Suraj’s commitment has paid off. The entire family takes pride in his landmark achievement,” he remarked.

Uncle Malesh, also a jockey-turned-trainer, attributed Suraj’s success to his unwavering work ethic and professionalism. “It’s a result of Suraj’s hard work and dedication. He is a true professional, and with maturity, he keeps improving. His recent experience riding in Australia has added to his confidence and prowess in handling his mounts,” he commented.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.