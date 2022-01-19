Jockey Sandesh suspended

MUMBAI:

The stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club have decided to suspend jockey A. Sandesh for his unsatisfactory riding on Juliette, which finished second in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Indian Turf Invitation Cup on December 19, 2021.

The stewards observed that in the early part of the race he had dropped out and positioned the mare more than 30 lengths behind the field thus denying the mare a fair chance in the race by failing to follow specific riding instructions given to him by the trainer.

Therefore, the stewards decided to suspend the jockey’s licence from February 5 to April 17, 2022.

