Jockey Pradeep Chouhan feted by RWITC Stewards and Jockeys Association India

Pradeep Chouhan, one of India’s most renowned jockeys, was felicitated by the Stewards of RWITC and Jockeys Association India, following his recent retirement from riding and his transition to Trainer, on Thursday (Aug. 15) at the Pune race course.

Chouhan, who began his illustrious riding career in 1998 at RWITC, has been a dominant force in Indian Horse racing for over two decades.

Throughout his career, he rode at all major racing centres across the country, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mysore and Kolkata.

His remarkable achievements include over 1,800 victories, with 24 classic race wins.

As the president of the Jockeys Association Of India, he played a pivotal role for the welfare and rights of jockeys.

Now, having retired from riding and obtained his Trainer’s license at RWITC, Chouhan is set to begin a new chapter in his career.

