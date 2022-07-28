Joaquin wins Gamble For Love Trophy

July 28, 2022 19:15 IST

Trainer Shazaan Shah’s Joaquin (S. Zervan up) won the Gamble For Love Trophy, the chief event of opening day’s races here on Thursday (July 28). The winner is owned by Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia.

1. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: ANOUSHKA (Merchant) 1, Cest L’Amour (Dashrath) 2, Caprifla (Sandesh) 3 and Nusrat (Nazil) 4. Not run: Red Dust. 1-1/2, 1-3/4 and Hd. 1m, 10.77s. ₹22 (w), 14, 15 and 14 (p). SHP: 57, FP: 325, Q: 245, Tanala: 552 and 142. Favourite: Anoushka. Owners: M/s. Adi Fredoon Madan, J.R. Mehra, Achuthan Siddharth, Ranjit Pai, Farshid R. Yezdagardi, Shailesh R. Mehta & Faisal A. Abbas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. AUSTRALIAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: FAST RAIN (Parmar) 1, Cellini (P. Shinde) 2, Son Of A Gun (Trevor) 3 and Monarchy (Nazil) 4. 4-1/2, Nose and 5-1/4. 1m, 8.04s. ₹24 (w), 14, 27 and 11 (p). SHP: 127, FP: 334, Q: 807, Tanala: 636 and 133. Favourite: Son Of A Gun. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: A.M. Jadhav.

Note: Remus (A. Sandesh up) planted in the starting stalls and did not participate, while Excellent Gold (Agarwal) stopped running in the last 100m.

3. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: MY PRINCESS (Parmar) 1, Fiery Red (Chouhan) 2, House Of Lords (Sandesh) 3 and Kimiko (Bhawani) 4. 1/2, 2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 9.49s. ₹19 (w), 12, 13 and 16 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 114, Q: 74, Tanala: 158 and 75. Favourite: My Princess. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Prakash Babu, M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Vishwajeet Sood & Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. GAMBLE FOR LOVE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: JOAQUIN (Zervan) 1, Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 2, Enid Blyton (Parmar) 3 and Endeavour (Chouhan) 4. 1, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 24.46s. ₹54 (w), 14, 33 and 15 (p). SHP: 66, FP: 356, Q: 363, Tanala: 1,147 and 393. Favourite: Enid Blyton. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

5. AUSTRALIAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: BABY BAZOOKA (A. Prakash) 1, The Awakening (Yash) 2, Spring Grove (P. Dhebe) 3 and Raffaello (Sandesh) 4. Lnk, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 8.39s. ₹35 (w), 14, 13 and 20 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 167, Q: 72, Tanala: 1,290 and 507. Favourite: Exclusive. Owners: M/s. Chirag V. Shah & Amit V. Menda. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

6. TRUEFITT & HILL TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: RODRIGO (Sandesh) 1, Magileto (Trevor) 2, Trinket (Bhawani) 3 and Enlightened (P. Shinde) 4. 3-3/4, 1-3/4 and Snk. 58.18s. ₹40 (w), 16, 11 and 38 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 170, Q: 45, Tanala: 1,061 and 1,365. Favourite: Magileto. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Munchi P. Shroff & Dinsha P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: CIPHER (A. Prakash) 1, Beemer (Sandesh) 2, Jack Bauer (Merchant) 3 and Tristar (M.S. Deora) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 10.07s. ₹80 (w), 18, 15 and 113 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 304, Q: 158, Tanala: 4,151 and 14,233. Favourite: Beemer. Owners: M/s. Cowas D. Bajan, Zaahir H. Mistry & Ranjit Pai. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹33,356 (10 tkts.) & 30%: 1,401 (102 tkts.).

Treble: 1,390 (16 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: c/f & 30%: 6, 485 (3 tkts.).