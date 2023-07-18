HamberMenu
Joaquin, Esperanza and Golden Neil pleased

July 18, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Joaquin, Esperanza and Golden Neil pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 18) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Spirit Bay (rb) 38. Moved well. Snowfall (H.M. Akshay) 38. Shaped well. Red Merlot (Aniket) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Esperanza (rb) 37. Pleased. Rodri (Late Redifined) (Nazil) 41. Easy. Moment Of Madness (H. Gore), Hilad (app) 41. Pair level. Monarchy (Nazil) 38. Worked well. Constable (Kirtish), Chenevix Trench (Neeraj) 41. Pair easy. Transcend (T.S. Jodha), Uzi (Zeeshan) 41. Both were level.

800m: Almas (Ranjane) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Joaquin (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Nashvegas (S. Kamble), Malet Spring (Gagandeep) 56, 600/43. Pair level. Desert Fire (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. In Contention (S. Amit), Kinzhal (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Lord Murphy (T.S. Jodha), Myrcella (Zeeshan) 55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Pure For Sure (S.J. Sunil), Armoury (H.M. Akhay) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Comaneci (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Prince Igor (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Urged. Hall Of Grace (C.S. Jodha), Zafirah (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Time And Tide (Gagandeep) 52, 600/38. Pressed in the last part. Tabriz (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Nirvana (Chouhan), Generosity (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Both were level. Euphoric (Kaviraj), Vijaya (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Dangerous (Malam), Multiverse (S. Kamble) 52, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Roll Of The Dice (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Floyd (T.S. Jodha), Gangster (Zeeshan) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Alexandros (Kirtish), Capucine (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. They were level. Ultimo (Ranjane), Sonic Boom (S. Amit) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Capitolium (Neeraj), El Greco (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Both moved freely. Rush (Kirtish), La Belle (C. Umesh) 57, 600/43. Pair level.

1000m: Lord And Master (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Good work. Golden Kingdom (Kaviraj), Athenian (Malam) 1-11, 600/42. They were easy. Golden Neil (S. Chinoy) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Rue St’ Honore (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Swift (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod), Raffaello (Mosin) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length superior.

