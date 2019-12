Joaquin, California and Notoriety shows out

Joaquin, California and Notoriety showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/os Dagger’s Strike (Ayyar), Super Girl (rb) 39. They were easy.

800m: Alpine Dancer (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Slightly urged. Epiphany (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Lucas (rb) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Isle Of Skye (Pradeep), Westeros (Vinod) 51, 600/38. Former was one length superior. 2/y/os Miss Muffet (Zervan), Circle Of Love (Hamir) 55, 600/40.5. Pair level.

1000m: American Odessey (Pradeep), Strong Storm (Vinod) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Midnight Moon (Zervan), Knight Superior (Zameer) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former superior. 2/y/o Flameoftheforest (Yash), Auspicious (Kamble) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Kennedy (rb), Eagleinthesky (Kharadi) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Nekhbet (Kharadi), Akina Speed Star (Roche) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Former better. Notoriety (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively.

1400m: Barack (Roche), Mozart (Parmar) 1-36.5, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Corporate Jungle/Supernova (J. Chinoy), Tenth Star/Tamarai (Kaviraj) and Naxos (Aniket) 1-10, 600/41. First named finished five lengths ahead. California (Yash), Gallant Star (Kamble) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished level. 2/y/os Springbok (Aniket), Tariq/Veritas (Kaviraj) and Varenar/Zariyba (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Springbok finished five lengths in front. 2/y/os Joaquin (Zeeshan), Rambler (Kuldeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. 2/y/os Planetaire/Cape Of Good Hope (Kamble), Priceless Silver (Yash) 1-9, 600/41. Former better. 2/y/o David Livingston/Awfeyaa (rb) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.