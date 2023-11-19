Joaquin and Sovereign Grey excel

November 19, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Pune:

Joaquin and Sovereign Grey excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Nov. 19) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Joaquin (Zeeshan) 48, 600/35. Excelled. Lord Murphy (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Rambler (Zeeshan) 50, 600/36. Moved well.

1200m: Sovereign Grey (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Responded well.

Noted at Mumbai:

Inner sand:

600m: 2/y/o Tenth Star/Outrageous (Nazil) 42. Easy. Misty (Nazil) 40. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 40. Moved fluently.

800m: Julius (Bhawani) 56, 600/41. Easy. Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 57, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/os Field Of Dreams (P. Vinod), Spanish Eyes (Mosin) 54, 600/41. They moved level freely. Friends First (P. Vinod), Mi Arion (V. Bunde) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. 2/y/os Magical Star (P. Vinod), Dazzling Duchess (Mosin) 57, 600/43. Former ended five lengths in front.