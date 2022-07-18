Joaquin and Baby Bazooka catch the eye

Joaquin and Baby Bazooka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tasman (Ayyar) 41. Easy. Animous (Atul) 40. Easy. Flying Halo (Hamir), Away She Goes (rb) 42. Pair easy. Toussaint (Ayyar) 42. Easy. Silent Knight (I.Pardeshi) 41. Easy.

800m: Zarak (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Yash) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Joaquin (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Flaming Fire (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Birkin Blower (Merchant), Chat (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cupido (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fidato (Mansoor), Sky Storm (Shelar) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant), Tanahaiyaan (P. Naidu) 55, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. Rasputin (Hamir), Remus (Yash) 53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Arbitrage (Gore) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Majorella Blue (Sharukh) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Urged. C’est L’ Amour (app) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Song Song Blue (Sharukh), Demetrius (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Baby Bazooka (A. Prakash) 51, 600/36. Impressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Marine Girl (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Soup And Sandwich (Shubham), My Princess (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They ended level.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. The Awakening (S.J. Sunil), Golden Lioness (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jubilant Journey (rb), Brilliant Light (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

Noted on July 17.

Inner sand:

800m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil), Brave Beauty (A. Prakash) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Suited Aces (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scotland (rb), Wafy (Ayyar) 56, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.