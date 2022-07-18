Races

Joaquin and Baby Bazooka catch the eye

Joaquin and Baby Bazooka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tasman (Ayyar) 41. Easy. Animous (Atul) 40. Easy. Flying Halo (Hamir), Away She Goes (rb) 42. Pair easy. Toussaint (Ayyar) 42. Easy. Silent Knight (I.Pardeshi) 41. Easy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

800m: Zarak (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Yash) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Joaquin (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Flaming Fire (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Birkin Blower (Merchant), Chat (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cupido (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fidato (Mansoor), Sky Storm (Shelar) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant), Tanahaiyaan (P. Naidu) 55, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. Rasputin (Hamir), Remus (Yash) 53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Arbitrage (Gore) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Majorella Blue (Sharukh) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Urged. C’est L’ Amour (app) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Song Song Blue (Sharukh), Demetrius (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Baby Bazooka (A. Prakash) 51, 600/36. Impressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Marine Girl (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Soup And Sandwich (Shubham), My Princess (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They ended level.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. The Awakening (S.J. Sunil), Golden Lioness (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jubilant Journey (rb), Brilliant Light (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

Noted on July 17.

Inner sand:

800m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil), Brave Beauty (A. Prakash) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Suited Aces (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scotland (rb), Wafy (Ayyar) 56, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...