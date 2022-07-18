Races

Joaquin and Baby Bazooka catch the eye

Joaquin and Baby Bazooka caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Tasman (Ayyar) 41. Easy. Animous (Atul) 40. Easy. Flying Halo (Hamir), Away She Goes (rb) 42. Pair easy. Toussaint (Ayyar) 42. Easy. Silent Knight (I.Pardeshi) 41. Easy.

800m: Zarak (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Adamas (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Yash) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Joaquin (Merchant) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Flaming Fire (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Birkin Blower (Merchant), Chat (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cupido (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fidato (Mansoor), Sky Storm (Shelar) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Singer Sargent (Merchant), Tanahaiyaan (P. Naidu) 55, 600/40. Both were urged and ended level. Rasputin (Hamir), Remus (Yash) 53, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Arbitrage (Gore) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Marlboro Man (T.S. Jodha), Majorella Blue (Sharukh) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Hilma Klint (Dashrath) 52, 600/39. Urged. C’est L’ Amour (app) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Song Song Blue (Sharukh), Demetrius (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Baby Bazooka (A. Prakash) 51, 600/36. Impressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Marine Girl (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Victorious Sermon (Nirmal) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Soup And Sandwich (Shubham), My Princess (rb) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42. They ended level.

1200m: Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand:

1000m: Rubik Star (Jaykumar) 1-12, 600/43. Moved freely. The Awakening (S.J. Sunil), Golden Lioness (Yash) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. Jubilant Journey (rb), Brilliant Light (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/40. They were urged and finished level.

Noted on July 17.

Inner sand:

800m: Mysterious Girl (Nazil), Brave Beauty (A. Prakash) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Suited Aces (Shelar) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Scotland (rb), Wafy (Ayyar) 56, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2022 6:42:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/joaquin-and-baby-bazooka-catch-the-eye/article65654523.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY