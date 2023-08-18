Jet Typhoon and Son Of A Gun impress

August 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Pune

Jet Typhoon and Son Of A Gun impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 18) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ataash (Shelar) 42. Easy. Ariyana Star (Lalkar), Sovereign Grey (H.M. Akshay) 39. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Ristretto (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Chopin (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. House Of Lords (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Daianne (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Easy. Rodri (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Supernatural (Kirtish) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Michigan (S. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Stretched. Goddess Of Dawn (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1200m: Rubik Star (Prasad) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-27, 600/43. Moved freely.