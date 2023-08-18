HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jet Typhoon and Son Of A Gun impress

August 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Jet Typhoon and Son Of A Gun impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Aug. 18) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Ataash (Shelar) 42. Easy. Ariyana Star (Lalkar), Sovereign Grey (H.M. Akshay) 39. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Ristretto (P. Shinde) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Chopin (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. House Of Lords (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Daianne (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Easy. Rodri (Nazil) 52, 600/37. Worked well. Supernatural (Kirtish) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: Michigan (S. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Stretched. Goddess Of Dawn (H.M. Akshay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1200m: Rubik Star (Prasad) 1-27, 600/43. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 1-27, 600/43. Moved freely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.