Jendayi wins feature event

December 17, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s Jendayi, piloted by Oisin Murphy, won the Trilegal Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain.

Shroff achieved a new milestone of his training career by saddling the 50th Classic winner through Jendayi.

Jendayi was settled comfortably in sixth position by the champion saddle artist Oisin Murphy till the heads turned home, as Murphy showed her the daylight she unleashed a terrific run to swiftly tackle the front running stablemate Democracy, to win this prestigious event in a spectacular fashion.

1. KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY (Div. II): NEW DIMENSION (Yash Narredu) 1, Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 2, Sweet Emotion (N. Bhosale) 3 and Mi Arion (H. Gore) 4. Not run: Olympia. 4, Nk and Hd. 57.57s. ₹21 (w), 14, 29 and 30 (p). SHP: 92, FP: 244, Q: 176, Tanala: 2,175 and 1,515. Favourite: New Dimension.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain. Trainer: M. Narredu.

2. R.J. KOLAH TROPHY: CHAMONIX (Oisin Murphy) 1, Golden Kingdom (Neeraj) 2, Rasputin (Antony Raj) 3 and Wall Street (P. Trevor) 4. 6-1/4, 1/2 and Nose. 2m 01. 74s. ₹14 (w), 13 and 13 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 66, Q: 43, Tanala: 71 and 26. Favourite: Chamonix.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mrs. Tina Shroff. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. MAHALAKSHMI SPRINT MILLION: MARKET KING (P. Trevor) 1, Joaquin (Yash Narredu) 2, Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 3 and O Hansini (P. Dhebe) 4. 5, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m 8. 65s. ₹21 (w), 15 and 16 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 69, Q: 46, Tanala: 73 and 32. Favourite: Market King.

Owners: Mr. Jatin L. Trivedi & Mr. Nitin H. Jain rep. J.N. Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Meher K. Sunderji & Mr. Aniel V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY: GOLDEN GLOW (Mustakim Alam) 1, Scaramanga (Neeraj) 2, Finch (P. Trevor) 3 and Kanya Rashi (N. Bhosale) 4. 1-1/2, Shd and 3-1/4. 1m 36. 20s. ₹25 (w), 12, 15 and 12 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 77, Q: 60, Tanala: 157 and 70. Favourite: Golden Glow.

Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Girish S. Mehta. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

5. SATINELLO TROPHY: SPANISH EYES (P. Trevor) 1, Earth (C.S. Jodha) 2, Running Star (Yash Narredu) 3 and Desert Classic (Antony Raj) 4. Not run: Fiorentini. 2-1/4, 1-1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m 10. 61s. ₹27 (w), 14, 40 and 12 (p). SHP: 159, FP: 554, Q: 382, Tanala: 867 and 243. Favourite: Running Star.

Owners: Mr. Nozer Panthaky, Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, Mr. Munchi P. Shroff & Mr. Karius Dadachanji. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. TRILEGAL INDIAN 1000 GUINEAS (Gr.1): JENDAYI (Gleneagles-Monasada) (Oisin Murphy) 1, Democracy (Acclaim-Choose) (C. Umesh) 2, Ameerah (Roderic O’ Connor-My Lakshmi) (S. Saqlain) 3 and Miss American Pie (Gleneagles-Reine Australe) (Parmar) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and Hd. 1m 36. 92s. ₹14 (w), 10, 51 and 20 (p). SHP: 117, FP: 91, Q: 139, Tanala: 1,132 and 485. Favourite: Jendayi.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. KUSUMBEN DHIRUBHAI SHAH TROPHY: SILVER STEPS (N. Bhosale) 1, Dagger’s Strike (P. Trevor) 2, Spiritual Rock (V. Bunde) 3 and Toofaan (Nazil) 4. Nk, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m 23. 82s. ₹29 (w), 13, 13 and 28 (p). SHP: 69, FP: 163, Q: 84, Tanala: 389 and 220. Favourite: Silver Steps.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

8. KOREA RACING AUTHORITY TROPHY (Div. I): SUPERIMPOSE (S. Saqlain) 1, Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 2, Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Zukor (H. Gore) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and Nk. 57. 87s. ₹35 (w), 17, 22 and 79 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 407, Q: 339, Tanala: 16,043 and 13,751. Favourite: Misty.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, & Mr. Jehangir Mehta. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: 70%: 1,125 (112 tkts.), 30%: 119 (453 tkts.).

Treble: 215 (80 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 2,204 (24 tkts.), 30%: 231 (98 tkts.).