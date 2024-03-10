ADVERTISEMENT

Jendayi, Fiorentini and Running Star show out

March 10, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Jendayi, Fiorentini and Running Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 10) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Brego (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Saifa (Nazil), Affluence (I. Shaikh) 51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Superimpose (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jerusalem (Saqlain) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Equilateral (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Star Impact (Saqlain), Hooves Of Thunder (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was four lengths superior. Sedgefield/Brahmani (Santosh), Serengeti (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Running Star (Yash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved well. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved nicely. Demetrius (J. Chinoy), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished two lengths ahead. Divine Hope (Saqlain), Bubbly Boy (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Falsetto (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Gordon Lord Byron (Kirtish), Odysseus (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level. Abhidhyan (Santosh), Touch Of Gold (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Both were level. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Supernatural (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked freely. Jendayi (Chouhan), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Perfect Light (V. Bunde), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Ataturk (Kirtish), Doron (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were urgea and finished level. Alacrity (Chouhan), Tiepolo (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Pamchavan (Bhawani), Opus Dei (Antony Raj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

