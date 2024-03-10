GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jendayi, Fiorentini and Running Star show out

March 10, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Jendayi, Fiorentini and Running Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 10) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Brego (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Saifa (Nazil), Affluence (I. Shaikh) 51, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead. Superimpose (S. Amit) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Jerusalem (Saqlain) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Equilateral (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Star Impact (Saqlain), Hooves Of Thunder (rb) 54, 600/40. Former was four lengths superior. Sedgefield/Brahmani (Santosh), Serengeti (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Running Star (Yash) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. La Dolce Vita (Mosin) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Moved well. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved nicely. Demetrius (J. Chinoy), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished two lengths ahead. Divine Hope (Saqlain), Bubbly Boy (Yash) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Falsetto (T.S. Jodha) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Gordon Lord Byron (Kirtish), Odysseus (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They finished level. Abhidhyan (Santosh), Touch Of Gold (M.S. Deora) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Both were level. Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Supernatural (Chouhan) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Responded well. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked freely. Jendayi (Chouhan), Stole My Heart (Neeraj) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Perfect Light (V. Bunde), Dream Alliance (Hamir) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished three lengths ahead. Ataturk (Kirtish), Doron (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were urgea and finished level. Alacrity (Chouhan), Tiepolo (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1400m: Fiorentini (Kirtish) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Pamchavan (Bhawani), Opus Dei (Antony Raj) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead. Geographique (Neeraj) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.