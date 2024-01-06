Jendayi, Christofle, Lazarus and Spanish Eyes catch the eye

January 06, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Mumbai

Jendayi, Christofle, Lazarus and Spanish Eyes caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 6) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Kimiko (rb) 41. Easy. Enlightened (Mosin) 1000/400m 39. Moved freely. Scorcese (Zeeshan) 38. Moved well.

800m: Jerusalem (Yash) 55, 600/42. Easy. Little Minister (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Santissimo (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Urged. Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 55, 600/41. Easy. Racing Romance (N. Bhosale) 56, 600/41. Easy. Thalassa (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mumtaz (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Showman (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Sedgefield/Shining Force (M.S. Deora), Highground (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/42. Former was one length better.

1000m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently. Irish Gold (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Balenciaga (P. Vinod) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Flashman (P. Shinde), Celestina (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Ricochet (Zeeshan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely. Impunity (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Asprian (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. Winter Agenda (Srinath), Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Easy. Fontana (J. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Fortune Teller (Nazil), Valtat (Merchant) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Picasso (N. Bhosale) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1200m: Synthesis (Suraj Narredu) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. In good shape. Aries (Prasad) 1-25, 600/42. Easy. Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well. Mariana (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/40. Moved fluently. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (S. Chinoy) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. King’s Retreat (Chouhan) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good. Angelo (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed. Lazarus (Kirtish) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Northern Lights (J. Chinoy) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well.

1400m: Cordelia (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1600m: Christofle (Kirtish) 1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Impressed. Jendayi (Kirtish) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains her winning form. Magneto (Merchant) 1-51, 1400/1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 1000m: Pure (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Raise The Stakes (H. Gore), Malakhi (P. Vinod) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jagger (Zeeshan), Cascade (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was four lengths superior. Quicker (S. Chinoy), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Pride’s Prince (Srinath), Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (V. Bunde), Regina Memorabilis (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.