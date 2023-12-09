Jendayi and Azrinaz show out

December 09, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Mumbai

Jendayi and Azrinaz showed out when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 9) morning.

Inner sand: 800m: Misty (Shahrukh) 51, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Justino (S.J. Moulin) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Blazing Bay (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Chamonix (Chouhan) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Lord Vader (S. Sunil), Royal Blue (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. They were urged and ended level. Kimiko (S.J. Moulin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

1200m: Kamaria (S.G. Prasad), Swarovski (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cordelia (C. Umesh) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. Azrinaz (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Impressed. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

1400m: Waikiki (Parmar) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Slightly urged. Jendayi (Chouhan), Emperor Roderic (N. Bhosale) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.