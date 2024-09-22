Jamari should make amends in the HPSL Indian St. Leger

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s classic filly Jamari, who finished second in her last outing, is in excellent form as seen from her impressive morning trials, and should make amends in the prestigious HPSL Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1), the third leg of the Indian Triple Crown, scheduled for Sunday (Sept. 22) afternoon.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. PROTEGE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Goomah (8) Antony Raj 61.5, 2. Prince O’ War (1) Trevor 59.5, 3. Tyrone Black (2) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Red Dust (3) Sandesh 57.5, 5. Rubik Star (4) Bhawani 56.5, 6. Away She Goes (7) C. Umesh 55, 7. The Flutist (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 8. Fantastic Flare (6) Pranil 49.

1. PRINCE O’ WAR, 2. GOOMAH, 3. THE FLUTIST

2. AMAZING GRACE TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.30: 1. Kimiko (6) Sandesh 59, 2. Mansa Musa (8) Trevor 58, 3. Divine Hope (2) Yash Narredu 57.5, 4. Inquilab (7) Antony Raj 57.5, 5. Alexandros (5) C. Umesh 55.5, 6. Black Thunder (4) T.S. Jodha 55, 7. Highground (3) Vivek G 51.5 and 8. Sands Of Dubai (1) S. Kamble 51.5.

1. MANSA MUSA, 2. INQUILAB, 3. DIVINE HOPE

3. CAPRISCA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Running Star (4) Yash Narredu 59, 2. Timeless Vision (8) Sandesh 59, 3. Cache (9) Vivek G 56.5, 4. Magical Star (1) V. Bunde 55, 5. Star Impact (6) Parmar 55, 6. Desert Classic (12) Vinod Shinde 54.5, 7. Celestina (2) Antony Raj 53.5, 8. Connexion (5) S.J. Sunil 53.5, 9. Speak The Breed (11) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 10. Memphis (3) Gore 52, 11. Saifa (10) Nazil 51 and 12. Silver Braid (7) C. Umesh 51.

1. RUNNING STAR, 2. CACHE, 3. TIMELESS VISION

4. AN ACQUIRED TASTE TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.30: 1. Fortunate Son (6) P. Dhebe 60.5, 2. Brave Beauty (5) Nazil 58.5, 3. Dream Alliance (4) Antony Raj 58, 4. Star Romance (3) Prasad 56.5, 5. Break Point (7) Ajinkya 54, 6. Constable (2) Kirtish 53.5, 7. Zuccaro (8) Vivek G 52.5 and 8. Treasure Gold (1) V. Bunde 50.

1. BREAK POINT, 2. ZUCCARO, 3. FORTUNATE SON

5. HPSL INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m) (Terms), 4-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Eaton Square (6) Yash Narredu 57, 2. Exuma (5) Parmar 57, 3. High Command (2) Sandesh 57, 4. Julius (8) Bhawani 57, 5. Lionel (9) Antony Raj 57, 6. Ramiel (1) Vivek G 57, 7. Touch Of Grey (3) Suraj Narredu 57, 8. Jamari (4) Trevor 55.5 and 9. Madam Rich (7) Ajinkya 55.5.

1. JAMARI, 2. MADAM RICH, 3. TOUCH OF GREY

6. MAYOR BABURAO SANAS MEMORIAL TROPHY powered by SRS GROUP (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Ekla Cholo (10) Merchant 56, 2. Equalizer (7) S. Amit 56, 3. Samson (1) V. Bunde 56, 4. Betsy (3) Prasad 54.5, 5. Chelsea (5) Ajinkya 54.5, 6. Dazzling Duchess (8) Trevor 54.5, 7. Evgenia (2) Sandesh 54.5, 8. Gypsy Soul (6) Santosh 54.5, 9. Populaire (9) H.M. Akshay 54.5 and 10. Purple Martini (4) Gore 54.5.

1. CHELSEA, 2. PURPLE MARTINI, 3. EKLA CHOLO

7. NOBLE PRINCE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 5.00: 1. Khaleesi (8) Trevor 61.5, 2. Mi Arion (10) Sandesh 61, 3. Untitled (7) Shelar 61, 4. Precioso (6) Vinod Shinde 60, 5. Atomic Angel (5) Bhawani 58.5, 6. Elizabeth Regina (9) S. Amit 58.5, 7. Operation Finale (3) Prasad 58, 8. Benignity (4) P. Dhebe 57, 9. Talking Point (1) N. Bhosale 57 and 10. Between Friends (2) P. Vinod 51.

1. MI ARION, 2. KHALEESI, 3. PRECIOSO

Day’s Best: JAMARI

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.