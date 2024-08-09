Jamari primed to deliver in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup

Jamari, who has been well prepared is expected to score in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup (2,000m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Aug. 9). False rails (width about 5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. COMMANCHE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Lady Invictus (2) Tousif 62.5, 2. Noble Ruler (10) Koshi K 61.5, 3. Golden Starlet (6) Angad 61, 4. Benzema (3) Arshad 60.5, 5. Loving Pearl (7) R. Pradeep 60.5, 6. Mega Success (9) Jagadeesh 60, 7. Infinite Spirit (1) Faizan Khan 59.5, 8. Firefinch (5) M. Chandrashekar 58.5, 9. Meghann (8) Sai Kiran 54.5 and 10. Perfect Halo (4) R. Girish 52.5.

1. LOVING PEARL, 2. MEGA SUCCESS, 3. MEGHANN

2. LAGARDE PLATE (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Count Basie (2) Shreyas S 56, 2. El Asesino (5) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Mescalito (4) Darshan 56, 4. Monterio (7) Sandesh 56, 5. Positano (3) Akshay K 56, 6. Santorius (8) Antony 56, 7. The Leader (6) Suraj 56 and 8. Wonderland (1) B.R. Kumar 56.

1. POSITANO, 2. THE LEADER, 3. MONTERIO

3. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Ebotse (6) Antony 60, 2. Asagiri (7) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 3. Cat Whiskers (3) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Smile Of Beauty (8) Akshay K 57, 5. Isabelle (5) B.R. Kumar 55, 6. Schafenberg (1) Shreyas S 54.5, 7. The Gallery Time (2) R. Pradeep 54.5 and 8. Princess Gold (4) Ikram Khan 53.

1. SMILE OF BEAUTY, 2. EBOTSE, 3. CAT WHISKERS

4. MADRAS SAPPERS TROPHY (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Defence Counsel (7) Tousif 56, 2. Elegant Time (5) Arvind K 56, 3. Imperial Star (2) M. Prabhakaran 56, 4. Striking Fortune (6) Vivek 56, 5. Charukala (8) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Disciple (1) Antony 54.5, 7. Glaze (9) Angad 54.5, 8. Icy Wind (4) Jagadeesh 54.5 and 9. LG’s Star (3) Koshi K 54.5.

1. CHARUKALA, 2. DISCIPLE, 3. ELEGANT TIME

5. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Touch Of Grey (4) Suraj 60, 2. Supernatural (5) J. Chinoy 59.5, 3. Jamari (2) G. Vivek 58.5, 4. Pissarro (1) Akshay K 54.5 and 5. Trevalius (3) Sandesh 53.5.

1. JAMARI, 2. SUPERNATURAL

6. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Never Give In (4) Antony 60, 2. Ricardo (3) Sandesh 57.5, 3. Art Gallery (8) Akshay K 57, 4. The Athabasca (2) Sai Kiran 56.5, 5. Augusto (5) Tousif 55.5, 6. Classic Charm (7) Salman Khan 55.5, 7. Own Legacy (6) Koshi K 54.5 and 8. Thewhisperquietly (1) S.K. Paswan 53.5.

1. NEVER GIVE IN, 2. RICARDO, 3. ART GALLERY

7. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. River Of Gold (3) Dhanu S 62.5, 2. Star Concept (7) P. Siddaraju 62.5, 3. Mazal Tov (1) Antony 62 , 4. Fast Response (4) Koshi K 59.5, 5. Brave Majesty (8) Sandesh 59, 6. Instructor (2) M. Naveen 57.5, 7. High Speed Dive (6) Sai Kiran 55.5 and 8. Ooh La La (5) Salman Khan 55.5.

1. MAZAL TOV, 2. INSTRUCTOR, 3. STAR CONCEPT

Day’s best: POSITANO

Double: SMILE OF BEAUTY — JAMARI

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.