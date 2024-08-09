GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamari obliges in the Maharaja’s Gold Cup

Published - August 09, 2024 07:37 pm IST - BENGALURU: 

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (G. Vivek up) won the Maharaja’s Gold Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Aug 9). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers rep. Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain.

The results: 

1. COMMANCHE PLATE: MEGHANN (Sai Kiran) 1, Infinite Spirit (Faizan Khan) 2, Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 3 and Perfect Halo (R. Girish) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and Nk. 1m, 15.1s. ₹388 (w), 32, 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 64, THP: 32, FP: 6,476, Q: 1,274, Trinella: 7,396, Exacta: 76,096 (carried over). Favourite: Loving Pearl. Owner and trainer: Mr. Warren Singh.

2. LAGARDE PLATE: POSITANO (Akshay K) 1, The Leader (Suraj) 2, Wonderland (Salman Khan) 3 and Mescalito (Darshan) 4. 3-1/2, 3-3/4 and 4. 1m, 38.74s. ₹20 (w), 12, 12 and 19 (P), SHP: 32, THP: 44, FP: 66, Q: 29, Trinella: 406, Exacta: 1,982. Favourite: Positano. Owner: M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

3. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. II): THE GALLERY TIME (R. Pradeep) 1, Cat Whiskers (Sandesh) 2, Isabelle (Salman Khan) 3 and Smile Of Beauty (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Ebotse. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.11s. ₹37 (w), 11, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 37, FP: 166, Q: 75, Trinella: 516, Exacta: 561. Favourite: Smile Of Beauty. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Warren Singh.

4. MADRAS SAPPERS TROPHY: LG’S STAR (Koshi K) 1, Imperial Star (M. Prabhakaran) 2, Striking Fortune (Vivek) 3 and Defence Counsel (Tousif) 4. Not run: Elegant Time and Disciple. 8-1/4, Nk and Lnk. 1m, 14.70s. ₹66 (w), 14, 14 and 30 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 72, FP: 527, Q: 139, Trinella: 16,044, Exacta: 38,828. Favourite: Charukala. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Rakesh Kumar. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

5. MAHARAJA’S GOLD CUP: JAMARI (G. Vivek) 1, Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 2, Supernatural (J. Chinoy) 3 and Trevalius (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 2m, 06.22s. ₹15 (w), 15 and 14 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 19, FP: 28, Q: 15, Trinella: 39, Exacta: 81. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy , Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Ms. Anosha Meyers rep, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. A.M.C. GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY: RICARDO (Sandesh) 1, Never Give In (Antony) 2, Art Gallery (Akshay K) 3 and The Athabasca (Sai Kiran) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 13.19s. ₹24 (w), 12, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 42, FP: 54, Q: 32, Trinella: 132, Exacta: 191. Favourite: Never Give In. Owners: Mr. Haider Soomar, M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP, Mr. Chandrakanth Kankaria & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer. Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. SOUTHERN EMPIRE PLATE (Div. I): MAZAL TOV (Antony) 1, Brave Majesty (Sandesh) 2, Instructor (M. Naveen) 3 and Fast Response (Koshi K) 4. 7-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.40s. ₹22 (w), 11, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 71, FP: 129, Q: 66, Trinella: 565, Exacta: 4,284. Favourite: Mazal Tov. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mrs. Rina Mahindra, Mr. Sp. Thirunavukkarasu, Mr. G. Surendranath & Mrs. Deepa Devaney. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

Jackpot: ₹8,474 (28 tkts.); Runner-up: 1,474 (69 tkts.); Treble (i): 1,613 (five tkts.); (ii): 85 (114 tkts.).

