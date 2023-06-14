HamberMenu
Jamari, Mariana, Rasputin, Dedicate, Rubirosa and Devil’s Magic please

June 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Jamari, Mariana, Rasputin, Dedicate, Rubirosa and Devil’s Magic pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 14).

Inner sand:

600m: Leather Back (R. Pradeep), Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Rubirosa (C. Umesh) 42. In fine condition. Neziah (C. Umesh) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Dynamic Force (S. John) 44. Shaped well. Australia (Deepak S) 45.5. Easy. Detective (Deepak S) 45. Moved freely. Dedicate (Hindu S) 41.5. Strode out well. Mandela (Hindu S) 43.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Loch Lomond (C. Umesh) 1-15, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Sea God (Tejeshwar), Pneuma (G. Vivek) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1200m: Win My Luv (Indrajeet), Michigan Melody (Inayat) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. High Command (P.S. Chouhan) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Golden Glow (Akshay K), Geographique (Vishal) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Original Sin (Abhay) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Mariana (Kirtish), Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former moved fluently and finished four lengths ahead. Galahad (Akshay K) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up. Jamari (P. Trevor), Sea The Sun (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started two lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Humanitarian (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Devils Magic (Salman), Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-43, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Rasputin (Saqlain) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. In fine nick. Big Red (Akshay K) 1-57, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved with plenty in hand.

