Jamari lives up to her billing in the Fillies Championship

June 18, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The BTC chairman Shiv Kumar Kheny with Jamari’s owners Rama Seshu Eyunni, Anita J. Captain, K.N. Dhunjibhoy, along with trainer Pesi Shroff and jockey P. Trevor, after their horse claimed the Fillies Championship at Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Jamari (P. Trevor astride) winning of the Fillies Championship Stakes at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) in Bengaluru on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

K.N. Dhunjibhoy, Rama Seshu Eyunni and trainer P Shroff leading in Jamari (P. Trevor up) after their ward won the Fillies Championship Stakes at the Bangalore Turf Club in Bengaluru on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (Trevor up) won the Fillies Championship Stakes, the first Classic of the season held here on Sunday (June 18). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain.

Trevor, who rode confidently, kept his filly third till 400m and improved to be second at 300m before manoeuvring his mount from outside. Jamari accelerated tremendously and galloped with giant strides to pip the long-time leader Meropi on the post.

The results:

1. MEYDAN PLATE: JERSEY LEGEND (Arvind K) 1, Debonair (A. Ramu) 2, Konichiwa (Hindu S) 3 and Akasi (Chethan K) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 14.42s. ₹36 (w), 14, 26 and 42 (p), SHP: 77, THP: 109, FP: 239, Q: 332, Trinella: 5,794, Exacta: 88,352. Favourite: Max Mueller. Owner: Mr. Maria Prashanth. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

2. MANDYA STAKES: IMPIANA (C. Umesh) 1, Caesars Palace (Hindu S) 2, Sian (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Fearless Joey (Ajeeth K) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 26.07s. ₹22 (w), 12, 47 and 23 (p), SHP: 172, THP: 50, FP: 392, Q: 399, Trinella: 3,099, Exacta: 8,067. Favourite: Impiana. Owner: Mr. Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

3. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. II): SEA EAGLE (Zervan) 1, Asagiri (Rayan) 2, Rochelle (K. Nazil) 3 and Confidential (Hindu S) 4. 2-1/2, Nose and 8-1/4. 1m, 07.33s. ₹24 (w), 12, 14 and 28 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 67, FP: 82, Q: 49, Trinella: 550, Exacta: 3,233. Favourite: Sea Eagle. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka, Mr. Anjan Kumar Rangaraj & Mr. Kishore Reddy. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

4. STEWARDS CUP: SAVVY CHIC (K. Nazil) 1, Place Vendome (Akshay K) 2, Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Last Wish (Bhawani S) 4. 2, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 23.54s. ₹63 (w), 22, 15 and 15 (p), SHP: 43, THP: 46, FP: 839, Q: 238, Trinella: 1,505, Exacta: 6,172. Favourite: Amreli. Owner: Mr. Faiz Adam. Trainer: Patrick Quinn.

5. STAR SUPREME PLATE: HUNTINGDON (S. Saqlain) 1, Wild Emperor (T.S. Jodha) 2, Silver Canyon (Akshay K) 3 and Mandela (Hindu S) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 37.86s. ₹62 (w), 19, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 53, FP: 366, Q: 177, Trinella: 762, Exacta: 4,193. Favourite: Silver Canyon. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil John Joseph & Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. FILLIES CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES: JAMARI (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) Trevor 1, Meropi (Western Aristocrat-Panamera) Akshay K 2, Waikiki (Leitir Mor-Mauna Kea) N.S. Parmar 3 and Auspicious Queen (Gusto-Almandine) Yash 4. Nk, 3/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 36.69s. ₹17 (w), 13, 15 and 18 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 47, FP: 34, Q: 33, Trinella: 206, Exacta: 1,763. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. I): CLIFFORD (Zervan) 1, Leather Back (Salman Khan) 2, Young Diana (Akshay K) 3 and Alexina (Santosh Raj) 4. 1/2, Shd and 5-1/2. 1m, 06.28s. ₹45 (w), 17, 74 and 33 (p), SHP: 207, THP: 65, FP: 1,175, Q: 792, Trinella: 38,805, Exacta: 87,289 (carried over). Favourite: Alexina. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt. Ltd, Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mrs. Anneka Darashah. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. PARSIANA PLATE: WORDSMITH (Kritish Bhagat) 1, Time (K. Nazil) 2, Rapidus (Akshay K) 3 and Inyouwebelieve (Trevor) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 24.24s. ₹193 (w), 36, 20 and 13 (p), SHP: 59, THP: 49, FP: 2,207, Q: 2,220, Trinella: 11,805, Exacta: 2,14,221. Favourite: Inyouwebelieve. Owners: Mr. Vijay B Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry & Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd rep. by M/s. Keki D. Mehta and Dara K. Mehta & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: ₹1,13,578 (carried over); Runner-up: 811 (60 tkts.); Treble (i): 870 (13 tkts.); (ii): 1,558 (14 tkts.).

