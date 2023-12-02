Jamari lives up to her billing in P. Arun Kumar Bangalore 1000 Guineas

December 02, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (Trevor up), won the P. Arun Kumar Bangalore 1000 Guineas, the first classic of the season, here on Saturday (Dec 2). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain.

Trevor confidently kept his filly in handy fourth position till the bend before manoeuvring the mount from the outside in the home stretch. Jamari responded well to the reminders, overtook the leader Madam Rich near the 200m, and after a ding-dong duel managed to hold fast-finishing Tehani for a narrow win.

The results:

1. MAKYBE DIVA PLATE: REIKO (Antony) 1, El Asesino (Akshay K) 2, Tesorino (S. Saqlain) 3 and Honest Desire (Trevor) 4. 2, Hd and 3/4. 1m, 13.50s. ₹24 (w), 13, 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 43, FP: 45, Q: 21, Trinella: 175, Exacta: 362. Favourite: El Asesino. Owner: Mr. P. Arun Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. ALMATTI PLATE: MAGNUS (Srinath) 1, Snowpiercer (Akshay K) 2, Super Marvella (Hindu S) 3 and Ebotse (Antony) 4. Lnk, 3 and 1. 1m, 52.09s. ₹18 (w), 13, 16 and 25 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 50, FP: 66, Q: 51, Trinella: 399, Exacta: 5,828. Favourite: Magnus. Owners: Mr. M. Masroor Alam, Mr. Rohit Raman, Dr. Arun Raghavan & Mr. Anil Saraf. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

3. TUNGABHADRA PLATE (Div. II): CINCO DE MAYO (Srinath) 1, High Opinion (Hindu S) 2, Baltimore (Antony) 3 and Embosom (P. Siddaraju) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 13.38s. ₹26 (w), 16, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 41, FP: 72, Q: 30, Trinella: 127, Exacta: 1,179. Favourite: High Opinion. Owners: Mr. Santhosh G & Mr. Francis Arun Kumar. Trainer: Neil Devaney.

4. MANAGING COMMITTEE TROPHY: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (S. John) 1, Galactical (Srinath) 2, Eternal Princess (Suraj) 3 and Michigan Melody (Hindu S) 4. 3-3/4, 4-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 10.73s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 13 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 25, FP: 21, Q: 22, Trinella: 60, Exacta: 129. Favourite: Siege Courageous. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. P. ARUN KUMAR BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS: JAMARI (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) Trevor 1, Tehani (Excellent Art-Unforgettable You) Akshay K 2, Madam Rich (Phoenix Tower- Arthur’s Girl) S. Saqlain 3 and Victory Doresaani (Western Aristocrat-Centrestage) Srinath 4. Not run: Royal Nobility. Snk, Lnk and 7-1/4. 1m, 35.98s. ₹14 (w), 10, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 35, FP: 28, Q: 19, Trinella: 133, Exacta: 611. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. TUNGABHADRA PLATE (Div. I): CHUL BUL RANI (Tousif) 1, Ultimate Striker (Shreyas) 2, Ultimate Chance (Srinath) 3 and Sekhmet (Akshay K) 4. 4-1/2, Nose and Snk. 1m, 13.07s. ₹20 (w), 11, 18 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 45, FP: 137, Q: 86, Trinella: 336, Exacta: 580. Favourite: Chul Bul Rani. Owner: Mr. H.S. Chandre Gowda. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

7. NARMADA PLATE: PERFECT HALO (M. Rajesh K) 1, Apollo Light (P. Surya) 2, Mega Success (Vivek) 3 and Akasi (Chethan K) 4. 1, 1-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.31s. ₹58 (w), 14, 14 and 30 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 104, FP: 114, Q: 59, Trinella: 2,211, Exacta: 23,270. Favourite: Apollo Light. Owner: Mrs. Sandhya Suman. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

Jackpot: ₹1,337 (68 tkts.); Runner-up: 55 (705 tkts.); Treble (i): 58 (133 tkts.); (ii): 302 (45 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.