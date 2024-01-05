Jamari lives up to favourite status in the Bookmakers’ Association Bangalore Oaks

January 05, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Shroff-trained Jamari (Trevor up) won the Bookmakers’ Association Bangalore Oaks, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Jan 5). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain.

Jockey G. Vivek won three races and trainer Prasanna Kumar four races respectively on the day.

Trevor confidently kept his gutsy filly in handy third position till the bend before manoeuvring his mount from outside in the home stretch. Jamari responded well to the reminders, overtook long-time leader Wonder Woman near the 500m, and won comfortably.

The results:

1. ALTENBURG PLATE: GOLDEN LEGEND (G. Vivek) 1, Crime Of Passion (Rayan) 2, Bharat (Suraj) 3 and Kamet (Antony) 4. 1/2, 1 and 9-3/4. 1m, 25.60s. ₹48 (w), 16 and 114 (p), SHP: 196, THP: 44, FP: 1,066, Q: 551, Trinella: 2,639, Exacta: 8,442. Favourite: Bharat. Owner: M/s. Rapar Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

2. SARDAR SAROVAR PLATE (Div. II): ROMAN SPIRIT (Trevor) 1, Honey Cake (Vinod Shinde) 2, Eco Friendly (A. Ramu) 3 and Tigerking (Rayan) 4. 8, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 06.44s. ₹12 (w), 12, 19 and 31 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 73, FP: 43, Q: 40, Trinella: 595, Exacta: 4,404. Favourite: Roman Spirit. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Dominic.

3. GULBARGA STAKES: NEVADA GOLD (G. Vivek) 1, Victoria Doresaani (Suraj) 2, August (S. John) 3 and Norwegian Wood (Antony) 4. Nose, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.18s. ₹69 (w), 15, 15 and 16 (p), SHP: 41, THP: 38, FP: 196, Q: 54, Trinella: 577, Exacta: 874. Favourite: Victoria Doresaani. Owners: Mr. K. Harish Nayak, Mr. H.J. Balram & Mr. Kaardam Patel. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. HEMAVATI PLATE: SPLENDIDO (Antony) 1, Kalamitsi (S. John) 2, Galahad (Trevor) 3 and Top Dancer (G. Vivek) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and 1-3/4. 2m, 04.42s. ₹28 (w), 13 and 16 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 44, FP: 150, Q: 47, Trinella: 148, Exacta: 262. Favourite: Galahad. Owners: Mr. M. Rishad, Mr. P.J. Vazifdar, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP & Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

5. MANJRI HORSE BREEDERS’ FARM NEW YEAR CUP: SIEGE COURAGEOUS (G. Vivek) 1, De Villiers (Trevor) 2, Isnt She Beautiful (Neeraj) 3 and Star Glory (Vinod Shinde) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 24.13s. ₹66 (w), 16, 15 and 21 (p), SHP: 47, THP: 50, FP: 410, Q: 199, Trinella: 4,680, Exacta: 18,617. Favourite: Imperial Blue. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing LLP. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. BOOKMAKERS’ ASSOCIATION BANGALORE OAKS: JAMARI (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) Trevor 1, Tehani (Excellent Art-Unforgettable You) Suraj 2, Fast Pace (Western Aristocrat-Striking) P.S. Chouhan 3 and Super Marvella (Sir Cecil-Sedulous) Antony 4. 1-3/4, 4-3/4 and 7-3/4. 2m, 34.30s. ₹14 (w), 12 and 10 (p), SHP: 20, THP: 17, FP: 19, Q: 12, Trinella: 24, Exacta: 50. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. SARDAR SAROVAR PLATE (Div. I): ROYAL MYSORE (Antony) 1, Star Concept (Suraj) 2, Fast Response (Ram Nandan) 3 and Sunway Lagoon (Afsar Khan) 4. 5, 4 and 2. 1m, 05.97s. ₹18 (w), 11, 12 and 13 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 38, FP: 35, Q: 29, Trinella: 83, Exacta: 949. Favourite: Royal Mysore. Owner: M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹1,542 (177 tkts.); Runner-up: 395 (296 tkts.); Treble (i): 358 (32 tkts.); (ii): 251 (109 tkts.).

