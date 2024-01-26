GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jamari justifies her favourite status with a record-breaking run in the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby

Jockey Suraj Narredu felicitated for having achieved the milestone of 100 Classics

January 26, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - BENGALURU:

P. Trevor guiding Jamari to victory in the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on January 26, 2024.

P. Trevor guiding Jamari to victory in the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby at the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) on January 26, 2024.

Jockey P. Trevor, Jamari’s owners Rama Seshu Eyunni, Anita J. Captain, K.N. Dhunjibhoy, D.R. Thacker, Siddharth, and trainer P. Shroff strike a pose, along with BTC chairman Arvind Raghavan, second from left, after the filly claimed the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby on Friday.

Jockey P. Trevor, Jamari's owners Rama Seshu Eyunni, Anita J. Captain, K.N. Dhunjibhoy, D.R. Thacker, Siddharth, and trainer P. Shroff strike a pose, along with BTC chairman Arvind Raghavan, second from left, after the filly claimed the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby on Friday.

 P. Shroff-trained Jamari (P. Trevor up) won the Winfair247 Bangalore Derby, the stellar attraction of the races here on Friday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trevor won two more races on the day.

Trevor confidently kept the filly in second position till the bend before manoeuvring her from the outside in the home stretch. Jamari responded well to the reminders, overtook long time leader Something Royal passing 500m, and managed to hold fast-finishing Madam Rich coming from wide outside for a narrow win with course record time of 2m, 28.20s.

Mr. Arvind Raghavan (BTC chairman) felicitated jockey Suraj Narredu for having achieved milestone of 100 Classics.

The results:

1. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. II): LONE RANGER (Antony) 1, The Gallery Time (A. Ramu) 2, Samachar (Vivek) 3 and Super Sapphire (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 2-1/4, 1-3/4 and 2. 1m, 13.31s. ₹75 (w), 15, 11 and 19 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 44, FP: 295, Q: 86, Trinella: 1,439, Exacta: 8,592. Favourite: Sun Flare. Owners: Radiant Blood Stock Pvt Ltd rep. by James E. Mckeown & Mr. Girish Baliga. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

2. VIDHANA SOUDHA CUP: ROYAL MYSORE (G. Vivek) 1, Victoria Doresaani (L.A. Rozario) 2, Never Give In (Antony) 3 and Pharazon (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: All Attraction. 7-1/4, Snk and 1/2. 1m, 35.58s. ₹24 (w), 13, 11 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 40, FP: 85, Q: 35, Trinella: 361, Exacta: 865. Favourite: Royal Mysore. Owner: M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY: MASATO (I. Chisty) 1, Storm Shadow (G. Vivek) 2, Vafadar (Trevor) 3 and Alpha Legend (A. Ramu) 4. 5-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 24.53s. ₹17 (w), 11, 17 and 10 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 42, FP: 151, Q: 105, Trinella: 177, Exacta: 3,953. Favourite: Masato. Owner: Mr. P. Arun Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

4. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY: TRIPITAKA (Trevor) 1, Del Mar (Inayat) 2, Obsidian (I. Chisty) 3 and Douglas (Antony) 4. 2-1/4, Snk and 3/4. 1m, 11.98s. ₹29 (w), 12, 56 and 16 (p), SHP: 230, THP: 38, FP: 1,060, Q: 875, Trinella: 5,676, Exacta: 33,640. Favourite: Fondness Of You. Owners: Mrs. Mahima Shailesh, Sans Craintes Stud Farm [p] Ltd & Dr. Dayananda Pai. P. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

5. SADDLE UP CUP (Div. I): APOLLO LIGHT (Koshi K) 1, Princess Jasmine (Darshan) 2, Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 3 and Fair Counsel (M. Naveen) 4. Shd, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 14.62s. ₹35 (w), 15, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 47, FP: 186, Q: 105, Trinella: 408, Exacta: 965. Favourite: Loving Pearl. Owners: Mr. Kumaraswamy M.S. & Mr. M. Satyanarayana. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

6. WINFAIR247 BANGALORE DERBY: JAMARI (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) Trevor 1, Madam Rich (Phoenix Tower-Arthur’s Girl) S. Saqlain 2, Prana (Gusto-Dovers Hill) G. Vivek 3 and Tehani (Excellent Art-Unforgettable You) Suraj 4. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 2-1/2. 2m, 28.20s (record time). ₹14 (w), 10, 28 and 24 (p), SHP: 110, THP: 47, FP: 167, Q: 166, Trinella: 1,630, Exacta: 3,787. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd rep. by Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy, Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Mr. Mukul A. Sonawala & M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP rep. by Mr. D.R. Thacker & Miss. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL TROPHY: SOFIYA (Trevor) 1, Aquamatic (I. Chisty) 2, Aherne (Antony) 3 and Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 24.55s. ₹20 (w), 11, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 51, FP: 64, Q: 38, Trinella: 212, Exacta: 1,676. Favourite: Sofiya. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & M/s. Blazing Saddles(PF). Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. TOTALIZATOR CUP (Div. I): BLACKSTONE (Saddam H) 1, Knotty Challenger (Naveen K) 2, Ebotse (Antony) 3 and Grizzly (M. Naveen) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4 and 4. 1m, 13.07s. ₹20 (w), 12, 16 and 13 (p), SHP: 45, THP: 41, FP: 138, Q: 71, Trinella: 438, Exacta: 1,370. Favourite: Blackstone. Owner: Mr. Ravi P.S. Raju. Trainer: Rajendra Singh.

Jackpot: ₹1,250 (445 tkts.); Runner-up: 154 (1,550 tkts.); Treble (i): 256 (64 tkts.); (ii): 57 (404 tkts.).

