Jamari, Jade, and Golden Glow show out

February 02, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Mumbai:

Jamari, Jade and Golden Glow showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 2) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Chirstophany (Hamir) 42. Easy. Odysseus (Trevor), King Ke (Kirtish) 40. They ended level. Misty (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Portofino Bay (H. Gore), Good Deeds (P. Vinod) 52, 600/39. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Superimpose (S. Amit), Nelson River (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Gordon Lord Byron (Chouhan), Red Cardinal (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Mansa Musa (N. Bhosale), Mighty Sparrow (Chouhan) 54, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Tiepolo (N. Bhosale), Alacrity (Neeraj) 55, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Memphis (V. Bunde), Dazzling Duchess (H. Gore) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Jade (Kirtish) 1-5, 800/50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Amadeo (Trevor) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Eagle Day (Chouhan), Ataturk (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Creative Girl (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Goldiva (H. Gore), Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Both were pushed and the former finished a distance ahead. Santissimo (Kirtish), Giorgio (Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha), Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished well clear.

1600m: Jamari (Trevor) 1-52, 1200/1-22, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. 1800m: Jendayi (Chouhan) 2-10, 1600/1-55, 1200/1-25, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Chamonix (Kirtish) 2-11, 1200/1-26, 600/43. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.