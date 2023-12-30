ADVERTISEMENT

Jamari, Imperial Blue, De Villiers, Lockheed, Galahad and Exceed excel

December 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Jamari, Imperial Blue, De Villiers, Lockheed, Galahad and Exceed excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 30).

Inner sand:

1200m: Last Wish (Vivek) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Moved well. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Eased up. Kamet (Antony) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40. Pleased. Obsidian (B. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Castaneda (rb) 1-35, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up. Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-37 (1,400-600) 55. Easy. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. A fine display. A 2-y-o (Sir Cecil - Angels Glory) (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Strode out well. Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 44.5. In fine trim. Southern Power (rb), Crime Of Passion (Srinath) 45. They moved freely.

1000m: Lockheed (P. Trevor), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/42. Former finished six lengths ahead. Complete Package (Antony) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Elfin Knight (P. Trevor), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Super Marvella (Mark), Devils Magic (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Exceed (P. Trevor), Mescalito (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Aldiva (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Norwegian Wood (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Days Date (A. Ramu), Tankinika (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43.5. They moved freely.

1400m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. In fine nick. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-40, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Shaped well. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A good display. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-39, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1600m: Galahad (Shreyas) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine shape. Magnus (Srinath) 1-58, (1,600-600) 1-10. Eased up. Angeles (Antony) 1-58, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

