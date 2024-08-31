Jamari for the Idar Gold Trophy

Trainer P. Shroff’s filly Jamari, who won well in her last start, should win the Idar Gold Trophy (Gr. 3), the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug. 31) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. COL. KAKIKUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Quicker (7) Neeraj 59, 2. Dulari (12) Sandesh 58, 3. Mazal (1) Akshay K 57, 4. Mighty Wings (3) Shahrukh 57, 5. Madras Cheque (8) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Arbitrage (10) Gore 55.5, 7. India Strong (13) Dhebe 55.5, 8. Cuban Pete (4) Pranil 54.5, 9. Daulat Mai (6) Mustakim 54.5, 10. Brahmos (9) Kaviraj 54, 11. Collateral (2) Prasad 54, 12. Lion King (11) Merchant 54 and 13. Untitled (5) S.J. Sunil 54.

1. MAZAL, 2. DULARI, 3. MADRAS CHEQUE.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. MACCHUPICCHU TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Chopin (4) Neeraj 60, 2. Rasputin (3) Akshay K 55.5, 3. Golden Kingdom (2) Kaviraj 54, 4. Madam Rich (1) Saqlain 52, 5. Magneto (6) Sandesh 52, 6. Long Lease (—) and 7. Alpine Star (5) Mustakim 49.

1. MAGNETO, 2. MADAM RICH, 3. RASPUTIN

3. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over, 3.00: 1. Jamari (1) Vivek G 59, 2. Evaldo (2) Sandesh 56.5 and 3. Ruling Dynasty (3) Neeraj 50.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. JAMARI

4. FIELD MARSHAL SAM MANEKSHAW MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Dream Alliance (6) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Julius (5) Bhawani 58.5, 3. Waikiki (3) Parmar 57.5, 4. Brave Beauty (2) Nazil 55, 5. Break Point (1) Ajinkya 54.5 and Ricochet (4) Neeraj 52.5.

1. WAIKIKI, 2. JULIUS

ADVERTISEMENT

5. SOUTHERN COMMAND TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Inquilab (5) Akshay K 56, 2. Chandrayaan (2) Neeraj 54.5, 3. Chelsea (6) Ajinkya 54.5, 4. Expedite (1) Kaviraj 54.5, 5. Midnight Express (8) Parmar 54.5, 6. Psychic Star (3) Umesh 54.5, 7. Star Impact (9) Yash 54.5, 8. Substantial (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 9. Zendaya (7) Sandesh 54.5.

1. INQUILAB, 2. MIDNIGHT EXPRESS, 3. PSYCHIC STAR

6. COL. KAKIKUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Fiorentini (10) Suraj Narredu 60.5, 2. Shambala (11) Antony Raj 60.5, 3. Redouble (9) Ajinkya 60, 4. Goddes Of Dawn (3) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 5. Jetfire (4) Ranjane 59.5, 6. Red Merlot (12) Mustakim 59.5, 7. Maysara (7) Kaviraj 58.5, 8. Remy Red (1) Saba 58.5, 9. Escape Velocity (13) Santosh 56.5, 10. Wanderlust (2) Nazil 56.5, 11. Pure For Sure (6) C.S. Jodha 56, 12. Hagibis (14) Gore 54, 13. Kinzhal (8) Umesh 53.5 and 14. Luminosity (5) Prasad 52.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. SHAMBALA, 2. WANDERLUST, 3. FIORENTINI

7. CAPITULATE PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 5.00: 1. Good Deeds (9) B. Bhosale 61.5, 2. Precioso (4) V. Bunde 60.5, 3. Marmaris (10) T.S. Jodha 59.5, 4. Showman (1) Mustakim 59, 5. Tyrone Black (3) Neeraj 58.5, 6. Rubik Star (5) Bhawani 58, 7. Comaneci (11) Prasad 57, 8. Away She Goes (8) Ajinkya 56.5, 9. Red Dust (2) Sandesh 53, 10. Mariella (7) Pranil 51 and 11. Spiritual Rock (6) Gore 50.

1. RED DUST, 2. GOOD DEEDS, 3. SHOWMAN

Day’s Best: MAZAL

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.