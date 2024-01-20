Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You catch the eye

January 20, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 20)

Inner sand: 1200m: Walvis Bay (rb), Vayu (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. They moved together.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Grass track: 1000m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-13, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K), Lords Grace (R. Pradeep) 44. They shaped well. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 45. Note. Corinthian (Shreyas), Forest Fragrance (Aliyar) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Bowen (Mark), Smile Of Beauty (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Ashok) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Never Give In (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved well. Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Cascais (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Blue God (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Inspire (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Isabelle (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Last Wish (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Striking Fortune (rb), Step To Destiny (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

