Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You catch the eye

January 20, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 20)

Inner sand: 1200m: Walvis Bay (rb), Vayu (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. They moved together.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Grass track: 1000m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-13, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K), Lords Grace (R. Pradeep) 44. They shaped well. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 45. Note. Corinthian (Shreyas), Forest Fragrance (Aliyar) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Bowen (Mark), Smile Of Beauty (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Ashok) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Never Give In (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved well. Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Cascais (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Blue God (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Inspire (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Isabelle (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Last Wish (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Striking Fortune (rb), Step To Destiny (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

