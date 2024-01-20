GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You catch the eye

January 20, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Jamari, Blue God, Kalamitsi, Seventh Samurai, De Villiers and Fondness Of You caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 20)

Inner sand: 1200m: Walvis Bay (rb), Vayu (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. They moved together.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-36, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1600m: Kalamitsi (P. Trevor) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Grass track: 1000m: Tranquilo (S. John) 1-13, 600/40. Strode out well.

1200m: Princess Jasmine (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-7, 600/38.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand: 600m: Glowing Moonlights (Chetan K), Lords Grace (R. Pradeep) 44. They shaped well. My Solitaire (Chetan K) 45. Note. Corinthian (Shreyas), Forest Fragrance (Aliyar) 45.5. They finished together.

1000m: Bowen (Mark), Smile Of Beauty (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished five lengths ahead. Fondness Of You (Ashok) 1-14, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Never Give In (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Southern Force (Salman K), Dawn Rising (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved well. Yannick (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. Cascais (S. John) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Blue God (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Inspire (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine trim. Isabelle (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Last Wish (Mark) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Striking Fortune (rb), Step To Destiny (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Seventh Samurai (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A pleasing display.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.