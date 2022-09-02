Jake races to glory in H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy

September 02, 2022 20:21 IST

Vijay Singh-trained Jake (Hindu Singh up) won the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Sept. 2). The winner is owned by Cairnhill Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd rep by. Mr. Subir Dasgupta & Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd.

1. SHIVAKASHI PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: STAR SPECK (Angad) 1, D Fighter (B. Darshan) 2, Miraculous Girl (Gautam Raj) 3 and Raptor (Hasib A) 4. 3/4, 3-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 08.63s. ₹61 (w), 17, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 69, FP: 473, Q: 137, Trinella: 615 and 187. Favourite: Miraculous Girl. Owner: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

2. LT. COL. D.K. MISTRY MEMORIAL PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: MARVEL PRINCESS (Hasib A) 1, D Fire (B. Darshan) 2, Vijaya Sarathi (Sai Kiran) 3 and N R I Level (Afsar Khan) 4. 2-1/4, 5 and 3/4. 1m, 08.06s. ₹22 (w), 15, 12 and 11 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 36, FP: 52, Q: 28, Trinella: 157 and 69. Favourite: Marvel Princess. Owner: Mr. Nagaraju N. Trainer: Srinivas Babu.

3. M.S. SURESH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over: BRUNHILD (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Wild Spell (B. Darshan) 2, Sadeek (S. Shareef) 3 and King T’Chala (Srinath) 4. Nk, 3-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.77s. ₹14 (w), 10, 17 and 40 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 82, FP: 34, Q: 31, Trinella: 249 and 130. Favourite: Brunhild. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Joseph B.

4. K.T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: NICHE CANNABIS (Ajeet K) 1, Perfectimagination (Sai Kiran) 2, Swiss Tigress (Angad) 3 and Prince Corporate (H. Rathod) 4. Not run: Astrologer and Red Capri. 2, 7-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 27.23s. ₹43 (w), 20, 12 and 34 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 91, FP: 81, Q: 26, Trinella: 343 and 231. Favourite: Perfectimagination. Owner: Ms. Beena Rawath. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

5. H.H. SRI KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): JAKE (Hindu Singh) 1, Chashni (C. Umesh) 2, All Attractive (Antony) 3 and My Opinion (Akshay K) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m, 24.52s. ₹125 (w), 31, 22 and 15 (p), SHP: 71, THP: 50, FP: 4,182, Q: 802, Trinella: 4,750 and 1,629. Favourite: Priceless Gold. Owners: Cairnhill Stud Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Subir Dasgupta & Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

6. K.T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45: IMPERIUS (Janardhan P) 1, Parker (S. John) 2, D Durga (Sarvan K) 3 and Think N Fly (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Masha. 6-3/4, 3-3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 27.65s. ₹81 (w), 16, 11 and 23 (p), SHP: 61, THP: 53, FP: 170, Q: 46, Trinella: 1,972 and 1,141, Exacta: 16,942 (carried over) and 3,630. Favourite: Parker. Owner: Col. Kuldeep Singh Garcha. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

7. SQUANDERER PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65: GALLERY QUEEN (Srinath) 1, What Is This (H. Rahul) 2, D Brother (Mukesh K) 3 and Tarek (S. Shareef) 4. Not run: Flamingo Dancer. 2-3/4, 3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.54s. ₹28 (w), 10, 26, 34 (p), SHP: 88, THP: 60, FP: 243, Q: 68, Trinella: 2,473 and 1,192, Exacta: 9,358 (carried over). Favourite: Notoriety. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: C.D. Monnappa.

Jackpot: ₹83,518 (three tkts.); Runner-up: 5,966 (18 tkts.); Treble (i): 246 (51 tkts.); (ii): 3,586 (carried over).