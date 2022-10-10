Jake, Polished Girl, Invincible and Trevita excel

October 10, 2022 18:09 IST

Jake, Polished Girl, Invincible and Trevita excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 10).

Inner sand:

1400m: Armory (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Trevita (Arul), Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 43. They pleased.

1000m: Invincible (Arul), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/41. Former moved fluently and finished two lengths ahead. Unyielding (Arul) 1-16, 600/42.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Polished Girl (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A good display.

1600m: Douglas (Shreyas) 1-58.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

Inner sand — Oct. 9:

1000m: Southern Force (Rayan), Southern Warrior (Aliyar) 1-9, 600/40.5. They finished together.

1200m: Gallic (rb) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Frederico (rb) 1-12, 600/44.5. Impressed. Matera (Indrajeet) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: High Opinion (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part.

1400m: Success (Hindu S) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine nick.