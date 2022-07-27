Jake, Lagarde, Multifaceted, Amreli, Golden Oaks and Inyouwebelieve excel

July 27, 2022 17:52 IST

Jake, Lagarde, Multifaceted, Amreli, Golden Oaks and Inyouwebelieve excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Crown Consort (Suraj), Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/38. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Own Legacy (Vishal B) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Queen Of Sands (Ikram) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/41. In fine trim.

1600m: Shamrock (Shinde), Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-48.5, 1,400/1-34.5, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Domingo (Likith) 45.5. Easy. Divya Shakthi (rb) 44. Worked well. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Bruce Almighty (Rayan), Hukum (Aliyar) 1-15, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead, note. Pavarotti (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved well.

1200m: Golden Oaks (Akram) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Pleased. Amreli (Ranjeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Siege Perilous (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Impressed. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Lagarde (P. Trevor) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. A good display. Silver Dew (Vishal B) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Multifaceted (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/38.5. In fine condition.

1400m: Jake (Hindu S) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Augusto (Rozario) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up.