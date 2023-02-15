ADVERTISEMENT

Jake, Fire Power, Trevalius, Crown Consort, Champions Way and True Faith catch the eye

February 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Jake, Fire Power, Trevalius, Crown Consort, Champions Way and True Faith caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 15).

Inner sand: 1000m: Aherne (Arshad) 1-10.5, 600/40. Note.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-36, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer sand: 600m: Divo (R. Pradeep), Done Deal (Lakhan) 45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rightly Noble (Rayan) 44. Moved well. Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 44.5. Strode out well. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 44. Worked well. Tiger Shark (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely. Sea Eagle (Likith) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-15, 600/42. Pleased. My Vision (Chetan K) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Aralina (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Prime Abbess (Saqlain) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Regal Aristocracy (Shinde), Mystikos (Salman K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crown Consort (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Prabhakaran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Champions Way (Suraj), Crown Witness (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They impressed.

1400m: True Faith (A. Imran) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. La Reina (Akram) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Stretched.

1600m: Jake (rb) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved fluently. Fire Power (P.S. Chouhan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US