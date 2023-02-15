Jake, Fire Power, Trevalius, Crown Consort, Champions Way and True Faith catch the eye

February 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

Jake, Fire Power, Trevalius, Crown Consort, Champions Way and True Faith caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb 15).

Inner sand: 1000m: Aherne (Arshad) 1-10.5, 600/40. Note.

1400m: Wild Emperor (Rayan) 1-36, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/40. Moved fluently.

Outer sand: 600m: Divo (R. Pradeep), Done Deal (Lakhan) 45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rightly Noble (Rayan) 44. Moved well. Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 44.5. Strode out well. Alcides Synergy (A. Imran) 44. Worked well. Tiger Shark (A. Imran) 45.5. Moved freely. Sea Eagle (Likith) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-15, 600/42. Pleased. My Vision (Chetan K) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Aralina (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Prime Abbess (Saqlain) 1-13, 600/44. In fine trim.

1200m: Regal Aristocracy (Shinde), Mystikos (Salman K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Crown Consort (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Prabhakaran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Shaped well. Champions Way (Suraj), Crown Witness (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They impressed.

1400m: True Faith (A. Imran) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Trevalius (R. Pradeep) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. La Reina (Akram) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Stretched.

1600m: Jake (rb) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Moved fluently. Fire Power (P.S. Chouhan) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A pleasing display.

