Jahzara, Golden Peaks and Irish Rockstar shine

August 23, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Jahzara, Golden Peaks and Irish Rockstar shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 23).

Inner sand: 600m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 41. Moved freely.

1200m: Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 600m: Wordly Wise (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Czar (S. John) 46. Easy.

1000m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42. Impressed. Savvy Chic (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Destroyer (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased. Friya (Arul) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim. Saigon (Srinath) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved fluently.

