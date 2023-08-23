HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jahzara, Golden Peaks and Irish Rockstar shine

August 23, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Jahzara, Golden Peaks and Irish Rockstar shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (August 23).

Inner sand: 600m: Spirit Of The Rose (R. Pradeep) 41. Moved freely.

1200m: Mazal Tov (S. John) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand: 600m: Wordly Wise (R. Pradeep) 44. In fine trim. Czar (S. John) 46. Easy.

1000m: West Brook (Shreyas) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42. Impressed. Savvy Chic (rb) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Destroyer (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/43. Pleased. Friya (Arul) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Wolf Creek (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. In fine trim. Saigon (Srinath) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Jahzara (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Irish Rockstar (Arul) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.