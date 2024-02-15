Jagger, Amadeo and Raffaello impress

February 15, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Mumbai:

Jagger, Amadeo and Raffaello impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Golden Rule (Zameer), Dagger’ Strike (rb) 38. They finished level freely. Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Substantial (H.M. Akshay), Touch Of Gold (C.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Amadeo (M.S. Deora), Multiverse (Santosh) 50, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Note the former. New Yorker (Mustakim), Bombay (app) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Renaissance Art (Kiran Naidu) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Rambler (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Jagger (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Eaton Square (Kiran Naidu) 1400/600m 56. Easy.

1000m: Light Of Life (Kiran Naidu) 1600/600m 1-10. Easy. Sonic Boom (R. Ajinkya), Kinzhal (S. Amit) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Nairobi (app) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Ocean (M.S. Deora), Winter Agenda (Santosh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Both were urged and ended level. Eagle Day (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Excellent Lass (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved well. Gypsy Soul (Santosh), Multidimensional/Gloriosa (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/53, 600/38. Pair urged and moved together.

1200m: Silver Steps (N. Bhosale), Eloquent (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Alpha Domino (Hamir), Pride’s Angel (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well while the latter who started three lengths behind was urged to end level.

1400m: Raffaello (H. Gore) 1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

1800m: Alexandros (Neeraj) 2-10, 1600/1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Supernatural (Kirtish) 2-11, 1600/1-55, 1400/1-40, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/57, 600/43. Moved freely.