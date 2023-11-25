ADVERTISEMENT

Jade, Gambino and Capucine please

November 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Jade, Gambino and Capucine pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 25) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Emerald Queen (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/os Lord Eric (P. Vinod), Memphis (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. 2/y/os Wind Dancer (P. Vinod), Magical Star (Mosin) 55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. Royal Blue (S. Sunil) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Doron (J. Chinoy), Vincero (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Midas Touch (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Okinayume (S.J. Moulin) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Impunity (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Impressed. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Impulsive (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Gambino (Bhawani), Sentinel (S.G. Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former pleased. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Balenciaga (Mosin), Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former superior. Capucine (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Chamonix (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Ataash (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Swarovski (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os The Panther (P.S. Chouhan), Aspiran (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Justino (S. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Regal Command (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Stretched.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: 2/y/o Air Support/Summer Wine (Merchant), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

