HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jade, Gambino and Capucine please

November 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Jade, Gambino and Capucine pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 25) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Emerald Queen (Nazil) 38. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/os Lord Eric (P. Vinod), Memphis (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Chieftain (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. 2/y/os Wind Dancer (P. Vinod), Magical Star (Mosin) 55, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front. Royal Blue (S. Sunil) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os Doron (J. Chinoy), Vincero (C. Umesh) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Midas Touch (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Okinayume (S.J. Moulin) 53, 600/40. Worked well.

1000m: The General (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Impunity (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Jade (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Impressed. Generosity (N. Bhosale) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved attractively. Impulsive (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Gambino (Bhawani), Sentinel (S.G. Prasad) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former pleased. Sea The Sun (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Good. Balenciaga (Mosin), Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former superior. Capucine (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Chamonix (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Ataash (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Swarovski (S. Sunil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pressed. Moonlight Kiss (Mustakim) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/os The Panther (P.S. Chouhan), Aspiran (Neeraj) 1-12, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Justino (S. Sunil) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Rubik Star (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Irish Gold (Mosin) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Regal Command (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Stretched.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: 2/y/o Air Support/Summer Wine (Merchant), Anoushka (P. Naidu) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.